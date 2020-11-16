Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Shares of SPGI opened at $339.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

