Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.65. 7,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,980. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

