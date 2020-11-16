Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Entergy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Entergy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Entergy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 160,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 201,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.70. 6,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.94. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several analysts have commented on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.