Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $11.15 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

