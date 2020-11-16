Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $247,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 114.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $116.15. 5,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,695. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.77. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.