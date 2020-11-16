Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $262,000 Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,664,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total value of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $76,342,311. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $457.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.56 and its 200-day moving average is $303.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.75. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $507.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.46.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

