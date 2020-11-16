Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $337,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,936. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $6,748,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.