Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $379,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 419,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,977,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $5.11 on Monday, reaching $401.50. 3,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,090. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.12 and a 200-day moving average of $399.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

