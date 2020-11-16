Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $538,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after acquiring an additional 154,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,795,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,541,000 after buying an additional 281,375 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,607,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,185,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,004,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 42.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 867,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,090,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

