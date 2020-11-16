Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 34.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,914,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $3,207,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $644.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $572.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $663.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.36.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

