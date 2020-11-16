Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,791. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $276.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 153.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.86.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.