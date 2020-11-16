Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 36.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.23.

CLX traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.31 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,114 shares of company stock worth $9,216,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

