Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Splunk were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,622,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $24,564,652.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock worth $19,003,013. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Splunk from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Splunk stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.74. 7,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,518. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.29. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

