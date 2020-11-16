Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $268,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $68,682,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,676,000 after buying an additional 173,245 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,584. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

