Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 24,800 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,239,283 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,667 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.17. 35,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.