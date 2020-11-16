Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 300 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $3.78 on Monday, hitting $324.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.82.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

