Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cintas by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.85. 3,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $368.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.36.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.