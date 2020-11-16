Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 400 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Newmont were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,033,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,602 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $101,871,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $89,373.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,680.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

NEM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.74. 85,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

