Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 600 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ResMed were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,281,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,276,843,000 after buying an additional 77,643 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,690,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,489,811,000 after buying an additional 221,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,847,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,058,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,247,000 after buying an additional 72,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of RMD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.21. 3,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.52. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,109. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

