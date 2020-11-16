Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 800 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Copart were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Copart by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $105,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 52.6% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 262,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 90,546 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 7.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 405.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.60. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

