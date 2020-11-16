Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes $293,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 397,504 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,918,000 after purchasing an additional 414,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,697,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 671,704 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.