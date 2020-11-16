Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 112,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,552. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

