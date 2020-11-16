Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $147.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -804.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total transaction of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,967,983. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

