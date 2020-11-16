Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Square were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,668,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,952,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 387.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 658,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,062,000 after purchasing an additional 523,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Compass Point raised Square from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.85.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $175.36. The company had a trading volume of 80,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $201.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 285.79 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.73, for a total value of $1,139,259.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 781,819 shares of company stock worth $130,561,974 over the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

