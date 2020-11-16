Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.92. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $95.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,070,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,259,475 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

