Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after purchasing an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after buying an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,571,000 after buying an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $159.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.90. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

