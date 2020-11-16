Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.61.

LOW stock traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,701. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

