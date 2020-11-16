Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) PT Raised to C$0.55 at Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) (TSE:LUC) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) alerts:

Shares of LUC opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.26 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. Lucara Diamond Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.