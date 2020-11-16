Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $10.41 EPS

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%.

MIC stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

