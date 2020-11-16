Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Macquarie’s third-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 46.3% and 37.9%. Going forward, the company’s Atlantic Aviation segment will likely benefit from recovery in leisure-related general aviation flight activity and cost reduction actions. The MIC Hawaii segment is likely to gain from its investment in the renewable energy infrastructure projects. Also, it has a considerable number of growth projects in its pipeline, which are likely to boost its performance. However, in the past three months, the company has underperformed the industry. High capital expenditure related to expansion initiatives remains concerning. It kept its quarterly cash dividend suspended on end-market uncertainties due to the coronavirus outbreak. Further, its highly leveraged balance sheet might put pressure on profitability.”

MIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.57.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

