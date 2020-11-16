Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Lowered to $177.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $198.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MDGL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.73.

MDGL opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $786,094.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

