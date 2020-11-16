Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAIN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Main Street Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,583 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 19.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

