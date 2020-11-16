Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Announces Earnings Results

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its earnings results on Saturday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 17.51%.

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.86.

MLVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Malvern Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

