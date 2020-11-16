Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 0.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock valued at $30,376,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $276.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

