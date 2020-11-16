Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.45 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.2% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $277.17 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.69. The company has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

