Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Raised by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.05% of Manulife Financial worth $13,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 560,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 157,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. The company had a trading volume of 52,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,452. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

