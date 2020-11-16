Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $16.32. 55,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,452. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

