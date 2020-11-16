Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MFC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. 33,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,452. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

