Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,338,000 after purchasing an additional 281,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. 191,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,972,104. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

