Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRE. CIBC raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE MRE opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.06.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

