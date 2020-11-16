Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$16.50

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock opened at C$12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.06.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

