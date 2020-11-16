Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRETF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Martinrea International from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

