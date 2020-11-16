MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCFT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

MCFT opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

