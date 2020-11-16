Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth $7,609,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 161.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 43.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.55. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

