Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 291.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Match Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Match Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 47,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Match Group by 177.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,521 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $4,940,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,838. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.55. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

