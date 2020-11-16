McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $17.16 on Monday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.78.
About McAfee
McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.
