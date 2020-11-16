McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $178.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $187.28 and last traded at $186.37, with a volume of 4462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.99.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,670.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $5,077,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $151.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

