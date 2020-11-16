Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have commented on MFIN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.04. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,792. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $100.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($1.08). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 39.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

