Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in October

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Medivir AB (publ) stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Medivir AB has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma; and Birinapant that is in phase II clinical trial for treating colorectal cancer.

