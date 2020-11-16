Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Shares Gap Up to $9.70

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.70, but opened at $11.20. Megaport shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Megaport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

